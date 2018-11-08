Trips to London are a drag for players. Takes them out of their routine, 3,500 miles away, — 6,500 miles if you play on the west coast — jet lag, time changes, blah, blah, blah.
But for sports bettors recently, they've become a gem. Not the trips, however, but the first game for a team following a win in London. Those have been lucrative. This week, the Eagles are that squad.
Teams that won in England since the start of 2015 are 10-1 against the spread in the first game back; 9-2 straight up. The Chargers and Seahawks each won outright as road underdogs this year following victories in the UK.
New Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate played two games in London while with the Lions. After they won in 2014, they had a bye and then rallied to beat Miami, 20-16, with a touchdown in the final minute. Detroit was laying three. Love a backdoor cover.
"I don't know," Tate said, searching for an explanation, "maybe it's the rest [teams get] from the bye."Maybe. Or maybe not.
In the last two years, teams are a combined 15-21 straight up in byes following a game that was played in the States. But teams who had byes after winning in London are 5-0 both straight up and against the spread these last two seasons.
Which brings us to the Eagles, who as of Thursday are laying 7 points to the Cowboys. Hope you had them when they opened at 6.5.
"No idea," said Tate before hustling to a meeting Thursday afternoon. "That's an interesting stat."
Note: Teams that did not cover (one) or lost outright (two) are in bold … Washington and Cincinnati played to a tie in 2016 … Archived lines via Goldsheet.com.
The Eagles and Cowboys have played a primetime game every season since 2007. They even played a night playoff game after the 2009 season.
The Eagles are 5-7 in those games both straight up and against the spread.
Only four of those games have been played here, the last in 2014. The Eagles are 1-3 SU and ATS in those.
The Eagles are 9-4 against the spread in all night games under Doug Pederson, including four in a row dating back to the NFC championship game when they thumped Minnesota.
Kansas City was laying 16.5 to Arizona as of Thursday according to the consensus at VegasInsider. It would tie for the highest point spread of the season. Minnesota laid an equal amount to Buffalo in Week 3 and, stunningly, was blown out at home, 27-6.
The Bills offense has scored three touchdowns in the six games since.
NFL teams laying 10 or more this season are 4-6-1 against the number.
Arizona is anywhere between 10-1 and 12-1 on the money line, which is a bet on them to win the game outright like Buffalo did.
The Duffel Bag Bettor, who literally lugs a duffel bag full of cash around to sportsbooks in Vegas, was seen again this week.
He put a bet in the low six-figures on North Carolina State (-17.5) for Thursday and has a $50,000 parlay on Michigan (-38 to Rutgers) and Buffalo, according to Patrick Everson, of Covers.com.
The Buffalo side of that parlay came through on Tuesday when the Bulls drilled Kent State.
Construction on a temporary sportsbook at the SugarHouse is well under way.
It will be located near the north entrance, not far from the Geno's Steaks stand, and should be running by early December.
Opening by Dec. 1, the date for most of the college football conference championship games, would be especially clutch.