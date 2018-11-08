Ezekiel Elliott was held to 61 yards on 17 carries Monday by the Titans, and has averaged just 2.9 yards per carry the last two games, but he still is the league's fourth-leading rusher with 680 yards. He had 30 yards on five carries on the Cowboys' first drive vs. the Titans, but just 31 yards on 12 carries the rest of the game. The Eagles need to be concerned not only with Elliott in the run game, but also QB Dak Prescott, who is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has 16 rushing first downs. The Cowboys are fifth in the league in first-down rush average (5.2), but were held to 3.3 yards per carry on first down by the Titans.