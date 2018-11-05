What the Eagles' offense will look like with Tate is a mystery for now. Tate has been one of the league's best slot receivers for years, strong and shifty and smart, able to free himself quickly so that his quarterback – in Detroit, Matthew Stafford; here, Wentz – can avoid taking hits and getting sacked simply by feeding him the ball. Does his presence mean Agholor will move outside and become the de facto deep threat? That's to be revealed starting Sunday night against the Cowboys. This much, we know: The Redskins are 5-3. They're the team that the Eagles have to catch in the NFC East. And on Sunday against the Falcons, they couldn't handle a similar offense with similar firepower and a similar approach. That game, that result, that wave around the entire NFL, demonstrated why the Eagles got Golden Tate. Anyone could see that.