The Eagles waived wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter on Tuesday, according to the league's official waiver wire. There was no corresponding transaction, but letting go of Carter could mean good news for Darren Sproles, who will become the team's punt returner upon his return. Sproles has not played since Week 1 because of a hamstring injury.
Carter, 25, has 10 punt returns this season for 103 yards and a long of 42 yards. He also has 10 kick returns for 204 yards. On offense, Carter has only two catches for 21 yards.
With an open roster spot, the Eagles could go in a few directions. They could activate defensive tackle Tim Jernigan from the non-football injury list; promote a practice squad player such as De'Vante Bausby, in case the Eagles are missing Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones; or even activate Mack Hollins or Richard Rodgers off injured reserve.