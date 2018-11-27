Jim Schwartz became a defensive coordinator in 2001 with the Tennessee Titans, and has worked in the NFL ever since. Not much happens that he hasn't seen before — even something like the Eagles' extraordinary flood of defensive injuries, which left them down five corners and a starting safety Sunday. Ask him if that is unique, and Schwartz can reach back into the memory banks to pull out some similar challenge he once faced.
But against the Giants Sunday, the Eagles gave up 346 yards in the first half, the most any Eagles team has allowed in a half in more than a quarter-century. And in the second half, that same defense gave up all of 56 yards.
"I don't know if I've ever had a game like that," Schwartz said Tuesday. "The way that game started off, I was really proud of the way our guys hung in."
Schwartz noted that lots of times, when a team gets hit hard early, the game becomes a rout. (He didn't say, "like the week before at New Orleans," but he didn't need to; 48-7 was still pretty fresh in everyone's mind.) It didn't happen this time, Schwartz said, because leaders stood up, such as Malcolm Jenkins, Fletcher Cox and Michael Bennett.
Especially Jenkins, the only uninjured regular member of the secondary, who began the game at safety and ended it playing nickel corner, after rookie corner Chandon Sullivan went down with an arm injury and emergency nickel Cre'Von LeBlanc had to move outside.
"I don't know that we could have won that game without having a guy like Malcolm Jenkins," Schwartz said. He said Jenkins needed to be not only smart and flexible enough to know both roles but a good enough athlete to play both spots, which is "easier said than done."
Schwartz said the Eagles were "corner-challenged" going into the game, then lost Sullivan.
"We had so many new guys on the field, we were having some issues with communication and execution," he said. Tackling also was poor, but at the suggestion of players, including Jenkins, Schwartz simplified coverages, so the Giants' strategy of breaking the huddle and quickly snapping the ball before the formation could be diagnosed wasn't such a problem.
"We settled down" about midway through the second quarter, he said, after falling behind 19-3.
Schwartz said the return of defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, playing for the first time this season after neck surgery, was important mainly in that it kept other defensive linemen fresher. He particularly praised Cox, and Bennett, who sacked Eli Manning once and set up the Eagles' other sack of Manning for Chris Long.
Offensive coordinator Mike Groh, meanwhile, said he saw some signs that the team might be close to climbing out of its season-long early-game doldrums. Though the Eagles failed to score in the first quarter for the ninth time in 11 games, their first play went for 19 yards and a first down (a pass down the seam to Zach Ertz) and their second play was a 52-yard Josh Adams touchdown run that was called back for holding by Jason Kelce. Groh noted that penalties blunted both Eagles first-quarter drives, which otherwise were promising.