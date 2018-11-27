Offensive coordinator Mike Groh, meanwhile, said he saw some signs that the team might be close to climbing out of its season-long early-game doldrums. Though the Eagles failed to score in the first quarter for the ninth time in 11 games, their first play went for 19 yards and a first down (a pass down the seam to Zach Ertz) and their second play was a 52-yard Josh Adams touchdown run that was called back for holding by Jason Kelce. Groh noted that penalties blunted both Eagles first-quarter drives, which otherwise were promising.