In the first five games of the season, the Eagles gave up an average of 66.4 rushing yards per game. In the last five games, they have allowed 136.4 rushing yards per game. Some of that is explainable by the nature of the opponents, but not all of it. The Eagles are still ranked 12th in the league for rushing yards allowed, but it is a very misleading statistic. They have faced the second-fewest rushes of any defense in the league. On yards per rush, they are 23rd, giving up 4.7 yards per attempt. In the last five games, it is a hideous 5.9-yard average.