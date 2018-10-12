Fletcher Cox notched his team-high fourth sack, added another tackle for loss, and had three quarterback hits. The defensive tackle said he was gunning for defensive player of the year at the start of the offseason, and so far, he's in the running. Michael Bennett's first-quarter sack was huge. The Giants had trimmed the score to 7-3 and got the ball back on their own 9-yard line. But on first down, Bennett smoked left tackle Nate Solder and stripped-sacked Manning. The Giants recovered on the 1-yard line, but they were well behind the sticks and eventually punted. Bennett was flagged for what appeared to be another bogus roughing-the-passer penalty, but he has really brought the thunder over the last three games.