Carson Wentz had a career-worst 31.9 passer rating vs. the Saints, including three interceptions. Wentz's third-down passing numbers pale in comparison to the ones he put up last year. He averaged 9.5 yards per attempt on third down last year. This year: 6.52. Just 37.5 percent of his third-down passes in the last four games have produced first downs. That said, he was exceptional on third down against the Giants in Week 6, completing 13 of 14 attempts for 167 yards, 2 TDs and a season-high nine first downs. Tight end Zach Ertz mysteriously disappeared from the offense last week. Ertz, who had 75 catches in the first nine games, was targeted just three times against the Saints and had two catches for 15 yards. Wide receiver Golden Tate had five catches against the Saints, but for only 48 yards and two first downs. Since Wentz burned them for three TDs in Week 6, the Giants have given up just five passing TDs in the last four games. But their pass rush is pathetic. They have just one sack in the last three games and 11 on the season.