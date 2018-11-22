But every season is different, and the Eagles have gone away from Clement in recent weeks. Since Ajayi's injury, which corresponded with Clement's return from injury, he has not topped 37 percent of the offensive snaps in a game and has had fewer than 30 percent in the last three games, limiting his opportunities. At age 24 and with special-teams value, Clement will have the chance to restore his value. He became the team's primary kick returner after the bye week, offering another way to influence games. Clement had a 48-yard kickoff return on Sunday and has averaged 24.9 yards per return.