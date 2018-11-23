I don't expect this to be anything like the earlier Eagles-Giants game. Back on Oct. 11, the Eagles were a good team that just needed to settle down, iron out a few wrinkles, and get back to dominating the NFC East. Five games later, they are what they are: a group that on defense was always flawed and now is down too many players to even be competitive, and a group that for some reason can't get out of its own way on offense, despite a solid talent level.