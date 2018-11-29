Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that some injured Eagles, including cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas and running back Darren Sproles, are expected to practice, as the team begins preparations for Monday night's game against Washington. Douglas has a knee injury, Sproles and Jones have been sidelined with hamstring problems.
Pederson said corner/safety Avonte Maddox (knee), corner Jalen Mills (foot/toe) and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) are farther away from playing than the other injured, who are "day-to-day." He indicated Hicks is the most seriously injured of the group.
"We'll just see. They're day-to-day. We don't want to rush 'em back or set anybody back, so we'll mix 'em in and see where we are at the end of the day," Pederson said.
Sproles, 35, hasn't played since the season opener against Atlanta. He apparently has suffered two setbacks, both times after being cleared to return to practice.
"He so wants to be on the field, so bad," Pederson said of Sproles, who missed most of the Super Bowl season with arm and knee injuries, and put off retirement to try for one more good season. "Pretty exciting to get him out there today, just in a limited capacity. Regardless of what happens after the season, he's such a good player and leader of this football team, he wants to be out there, really, really bad."