"I think it was one of the best things that could have happened," Seumalo said this week. "Sometimes, [in order to] kinda really get better, you have to lose a lot. … [getting benched] kind of changed my mentality, how I played, and it kind of set me on the path where I am today — having a lot more fun, playing a lot looser, letting the game come to me. Really just taking it one play at a time. I know it's cheesy and corny, but …. You've got to be in the moment.