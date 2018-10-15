Last week, former Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin jumped back onto the Carson Wentz bandwagon, praising the young quarterback's performance during the Eagles' Thursday night win over the New York Giants.
Now Irvin will get to call Wentz live from the Wembley Stadium booth when the Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, Oct. 28.
Irvin and fellow NFL GameDay Morning hosts Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci and Kurt Warner will make the jump from the studio to the booth in Week 8 to call the Eagles-Jaguars game, the last of the NFL's three London games this season. Eisen will handle play-by-play responsibilities.
The only member of the crew who has in-game broadcasting experience is Warner, who has called games for NBC and is the current Monday Night Football radio analyst on Westwood One. Warner also received serious consideration from ESPN for the open Monday Night Football analyst position that eventually went to Jason Witten.
"After a decade-and-a-half of planting new broadcast flags for the NFL Network, this one may be the most thrilling of all," Eisen said in a statement. "I can't wait to get to Wembley to start the call so I'm going to use this press release to remind everyone that the yellow line is unofficial."
The crowded broadcast will also include updates from two experienced sideline reporters — Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager.
NFL teams have been playing games in London since 2007. NFL executive vice president Mark Waller told Sky Sports that the city was still on track to land a franchise by 2022.
"I feel great about the time frame," Waller said last week. "I think the great thing here is that the market is ready, the fans are ready, the stadiums are ready. As and when our ownership decide that's a move they would like to make, we're ready to go."
Barkann 2018?
CNN had Philadelphia sports fans scratching their heads Friday night, when the network mistakenly used a photo of NBC Sports Philadelphia host Michael Barkann on a story about Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner.
Last week, Barkann moderated a forum featuring Wagner and Gov. Tom Wolf fielding questions from fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-graders from local schools, which is probably how the network ended up with a photo of the sports talker on the website. After Barkann alerted reporter Caroline Kelly to the mistake, CNN quickly changed the photo and issued a correction on the story.
So did CNN apologize to Barkann for confusing him with Wagner, who drew CNN's attention by sharing a heated Facebook video in which he threatened to "stomp all over" Wolf's face while wearing golf spikes?
"You get one guess…" Barkann wrote on Twitter.
Tonight, longtime play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan and Olivia Harlan Dekker will become the first father-daughter duo to call an NFL game.
Harlan and Dekker will be calling tonight's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers on Westwood One, which can be heard in Philadelphia on 94.1 WIP. Warner will also continue his role as an analyst during the broadcast.
Harlan told The Athletic's Richard Deitsch that it was Westwood One executive producer Howard Deneroff who came up with the idea to include Dekker, who was part of the network's broadcast of last year's SEC football championship game and currently works as a college football reporter for ESPN. Harlan also admitted he's still not sure how he's going to refer to her during the broadcast.
"I am hoping it'll happen organically. I will certainly mention the connection at the top of the show, but won't be doing that all game long. I'll probably finish our broadcast with something as well," Harlan said. "All that being said, this is one of the most wonderful things that could happen to a parent. My wife Ann and I are beyond proud of what she has done so far at a very young age in an extremely competitive business."
While the father-daughter pairing is first, it's not the first time a parent and a child have worked on an NFL broadcast. Longtime play-by-play announcer Marv Albert called several Monday Night Football games for Westwood One during the 2004 and 2005 season that featured sideline reports from his son, Kenny.