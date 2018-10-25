The Tropicana on Thursday became the seventh property in Atlantic City property to open sports betting. William Hill, which already operates at the Ocean Resort, will run it. The first bet at the Trop was by AC resident Victor Groynom, who put 20 bucks on the money line for the Lakers to beat Denver later that night … The sports books at the Tropicana and Ocean Resort will open at 7 a.m., Sunday; the Borgata at 8 a.m.; and Bally's and Harrah's at 8:30 a.m. The Eagles game starts at 9:30 a.m. … Covers.com sent out a tweet on Wednesday noting that 65 percent of NBA games had gone over. The last four Sixers games also have been over, and the oddsmakers are beginning to adjust. The total for Tuesday's Sixers-Pistons game was 214.5. For Wednesday's Sixers-Bucks, it was 228.5.