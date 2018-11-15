Last month, after Brees set the NFL all-time passing yardage mark in a game against the Washington Redskins, on the NFL Network postgame show, analyst James Jones sniffed disdainfully about how Brees "looks up over his little shoulder pads and helmet and he throws the ball to the open person," that he doesn't make "throws outside the pocket or [do] anything spectacular like that, so that's why he's not up there in the top 5."