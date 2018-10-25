Wentz's career arc has trended up in nearly every category except for his performance in the clutch. In three seasons, the quarterback has had the opportunity to win a game on the final drive in eight games and the Eagles record in those games is 1-7 — the win coming on that 61-yard field goal against the Giants. To be fair, Wentz led the Eagles to a touchdown against the Ravens in 2016, but Pederson went for two and the win and the conversion try failed.