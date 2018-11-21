"Frank, first and foremost, is a phenomenal coach. He deserves the opportunity to be a head coach in this league," Ertz said. "One of my favorite coaches I've ever played for. But we didn't reinvent the wheel, by any means. … The scheme's the same, the players are pretty much the same. The execution is what's lacking. I put it more so on us than anyone else, myself in particular. Just gonna try and be better, because we have to be better. I wouldn't say it's the coaching, I wouldn't say it's the scheme. … One guy here, one guy there [making mistakes] overall leads to poor execution."