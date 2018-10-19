The Eagles have fared pretty well against Cam Newton over the years. He is 2-2 against them, but has thrown nine interceptions in the last three meetings. The Eagles losses came in 2012, when the team was en route to a 4-12 season and the firing of Andy Reid, and in 2015, when the team was falling apart in the final season of Chip Kelly. So when the Eagles haven't been playing for a coach who was about to be dismissed, they've won.