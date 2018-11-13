Pederson said he bases his script off what he sees from the opponent's film: "I go back and look at all their games and I see how they start that first series, that first drive, and try to put plays accordingly. Then I have to go back and look at how we started games by play call, play design, so that I'm not repeating and having any indicators there. In the case of some of our struggles, it has just been just our execution. Just sustaining a block or the read by the quarterback or … to me, that's kind of where if there's an urgency moment how we start games, that's where the urgency [is lacking], I think, coaches, players, everybody involved really needs to sort of heighten [their urgency], so that we can stay on the field and go down and score points."