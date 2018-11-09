Players have been told not to divulge what the setup will be, but there are two obvious paths: 1. Bring former backup nickel corner Avonte Maddox down from safety, where the rookie has been doing very well, and replace Maddox with veteran safety Corey Graham, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but is now healthy. Or, 2. Keep Maddox where he is and throw LeBlanc into the nickel spot, on the strength of three practices in the Eagles' defense. LeBlanc said he played a lot of nickel for the Bears in 2016 and 2017.