*The Chiefs, favored by 8.5 at Cleveland, are 4-0 against the number on the road this season and 7-1 overall. Four of KC's last five have gone under, the exception being a 43-40 loss to New England in Week 6. The average total points scored in those other four games is 53. The total this week is 51. The Browns, of course, just fired their coach and offensive coordinator and have scored more than 20 points once in the last month.