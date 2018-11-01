Some of the sizable moves earlier this week generated excitement among NFL fans, but didn't register at the sports betting window.
The Philadelphia region loves Howie Roseman again after he brought productive wide receiver Golden Tate in from Detroit in one of the most interesting deals at Tuesday's trade deadline.
William Hill-US, the company which operates the sports books at the Ocean Resort and Tropicana in Atlantic City, moved the Eagles from 8-5 to win the NFC East before getting Tate to 3-2 after — a slight adjustment of less than 10 cents on the dollar.
The Eagles odds to win the NFC (15-1) and Super Bowl (30-1) did not change.
An executive from Caesars also noted that his 'books also had very minimal movement.
"Guys like (Demaryius) Thomas and Tate, they're nice players, but when they get traded it doesn't affect the line. Just like when Josh Gordon went to the Patriots," said Bill Sattler, director of specialty gaming for Caesars Entertainment.
"If it's a quarterback, then that possibly could move the needle," Sattler added. "Gamblers like marquee players."
William Hill-US this week also made the Redskins favorites to win the NFC East. They listed Washington at +$125 after Sunday's win over the Giants and adjusted them to +$110 after Washington acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay.
So we're about halfway through the season and a few NFL trends naturally have emerged.
Not many, but a few.
With the Eagles on bye, here's a look.
*The Saints, laying a point and a half to the Rams, have covered their last five. The Broncos, Redskins, Seahawks and Steelers are on three-game cover streaks, according to OddsShark.
*Heading the other way is Jacksonville, which has lost its last four outright and against the spread. The Bengals and Raiders have dropped three in a row ATS.
*The Chiefs, favored by 8.5 at Cleveland, are 4-0 against the number on the road this season and 7-1 overall. Four of KC's last five have gone under, the exception being a 43-40 loss to New England in Week 6. The average total points scored in those other four games is 53. The total this week is 51. The Browns, of course, just fired their coach and offensive coordinator and have scored more than 20 points once in the last month.
*The Lions are 3-0 against the spread both on the road and as an underdog. They're at Minnesota, which is coming off a disappointing loss to New Orleans. The Vikings are 1-2-1 ATS at home.
*The over has hit in six of Tampa Bay's seven games. The Bucs; defense really stinks and this week they are at Carolina, which has scored 57 points in its last five quarters.
Checked in on some of the mobile apps available in New Jersey and Villanova fans thinking repeat oughta dial up Caesars.
The Caesars Casino & Sports app has the Wildcats at 25-1 to win the national title. William Hill is at 20-1 and playMGM is at 10-1 to win the championship and 3-1 to reach the Final Four.
The college hoops season starts on Tuesday with nearly 150 games, including Villanova hosting Morgan State.
All of the sportsbooks in Atlantic City likely will televise this weekend's Breeders' Cup card, but the Borgata is the only place that is allowed to accept wagers.
Mike Woodside, the VP of marketing, said the Borgata will have five windows in the sports book and 30 kiosks between the sports book and the satellite Signature Room.
NBCSN opens Friday's card at 3 p.m. On Saturday, it's NBCSN from 1-3:30 and NBC from 3:30-6 p.m. Dick Jerardi, our ponies expert, is taking McKinzie in the Classic.
"The Breeders Cup always brings a great energy to the casino floor," Woodside said, "and we expect this year to be no different."
Notable lines