The puzzling subpar play of Lane Johnson at right tackle for the Eagles the past few weeks might have something to do with a high ankle sprain that caused the team to revise its final injury report for Thursday night's game against the Giants. Johnson is now listed as "questionable," and a source close to the situation said Johnson's participation will be a "game-time call." The source added that Johnson is doing everything he can to get ready.
This is the sort of thing that comes up with Thursday Night Football. Johnson played on the ankle — and gave up a game-changing touchdown strip sack of Carson Wentz — Sunday against the Vikings. Having to play again Thursday is a lot different from having to be ready this coming Sunday or Monday.
Presumably, if Johnson is ruled out, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle. If Vaitai or left tackle Jason Peters — who has been battling a quadriceps injury — was to leave the game, the Eagles might slide Isaac Seumalo over to tackle and reinstate Stefen Wisniewski at left guard.
If Johnson is inactive, the Eagles probably will activate an offensive lineman who hasn't played this season. That could be guard Chance Warmack, rookie guard-tackle Matt Pryor, or the guy fans are most curious to see, Australian rugby player turned rookie tackle Jordan Mailata.
Johnson, 28, has missed 14 games because of banned substance suspensions, but he otherwise has played every game since the Eagles drafted him fourth overall out of Oklahoma in 2013, except for a Thursday night game last season, Oct. 12 at Carolina, when he was sidelined by a concussion.
The Eagles announced Wednesday that running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) and two special teams stalwarts, linebackers D.J. Alexander (quadricep) and Nate Gerry (ankle, knee), will miss the Giants game.