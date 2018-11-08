The Eagles created roster room for LeBlanc by releasing Dexter McDougle, who played nickel against Jacksonville in the last game before the bye week, McDougle logging 58 of a possible 64 defensive snaps. This has led some observers to conclude that LeBlanc will play McDougle's role right away, since McDougle jumped right into the fray, when the Eagles picked him up off the street following Sidney Jones' hamstring injury, suffered against the Giants Oct. 11. But McDougle knew the defense, had played eight games for the Eagles in 2017.