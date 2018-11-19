Surveying where the Eagles are relative to a year ago, their biggest problem on offense is that they are without a dependable running game. You can point to a receiving corps that has under-produced, perhaps because the line doesn't afford Wentz enough time, and there is some truth there. But the wideout combination of Alshon Jeffery and Golden Tate is good enough for any team, and the middle-of-the-field combination of Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz is fine, too. But a year ago, the Eagles had LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi to keep defenses honest. That's not the case now.