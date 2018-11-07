If Jones and Mills don't play this week against the Cowboys, that probably would mean Rasul Douglas starts opposite Ronald Darby, and rookie Avonte Maddox moves down from safety to nickel corner with Graham taking Maddox's safety spot. The Eagles also have a new corner, Cre'Von LeBlanc, whom they acquired on waivers this week from the Lions. When the team added LeBlanc it released Dexter McDougle, who started at nickel corner against the Jaguars and struggled mightily. LeBlanc was to practice Wednesday for the first time as an Eagle; it's hard to see how he would know the defense well enough to be much of a factor against Dallas.