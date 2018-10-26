It would be easy to pick against the Eagles this week if they weren't playing another bumbling 3-4 team that also should be doing a lot better. Jacksonville isn't scary right now. The Jags' biggest advantage is that they play in London every year, and have won three in a row there, after losing their first two. The Eagles are among the last four teams who haven't played in London. Of course, that Jags win streak could completely have to do with matchups, and nothing to do with London.