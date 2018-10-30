The Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions on Tuesday for a 2019 third-round draft pick, making a splash before the 4 p.m. trade deadline and bolstering their offense.
Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who is in the final year of his contract. He's averaged 93 catches for 1,056 yards and four touchdowns during the past four seasons with the Lions and has not missed a game during that span. He'll join Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor as the Eagles' top wide receivers. They also have Jordan Matthews and might get Mike Wallace and/or Mack Hollins back from injured reserve.
Even if Tate leaves in free agency, the Eagles could likely expect a valuable compensatory pick in 2020 because he'll be one of the top free agents. But at least for this season, Tate upgrades the offense with a proven wide receiver and shows that the Eagles are serious about trying to repeat as Super Bowl champion.
