Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who is in the final year of his contract. He's averaged 93 catches for 1,056 yards and four touchdowns during the past four seasons with the Lions and has not missed a game during that span. He'll join Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor as the Eagles' top wide receivers. They also have Jordan Matthews and might get Mike Wallace and/or Mack Hollins back from injured reserve.