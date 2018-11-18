LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg during the team's loss to Houston on Sunday.
. It was immediately clear that the injury was serious, as his lower leg and ankle appeared to be bending in the wrong direction.
The team immediately announced that Smith was out with an ankle injury, and Coach Jay Gruden said after the game that Smith will require immediate surgery, confirming he will miss the remainder of the year.
The injury quickly drew comparisons to the nasty broken leg that Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann suffered in 1985. Theismann actually tweeted, "Alex's leg is exactly like mine 33 yrs ago." Theismann's injury also took place on Nov. 18.
The Redskins trailed 17-7 at the time and Smith was attempting to bring the team back despite throwing two interceptions.
Teammates and officials immediately signaled for the medical staff after Smith went down. He promptly tore off his helmet and covered his face with both hands. It typically takes some time for a decision to be made on whether the cart will be necessary to transport an injured player off the field, but the staff called for it quickly.
Teammates were visibly shaken nearby and players emptied the bench to give words of encouragement to Smith while he sat on the cart. Most of the Texans also left the bench to acknowledge Smith before he was taken away. Smith waved to the crowd and made a praying-hands gesture to the stands as he rolled into the tunnel.
Colt McCoy is the only other quarterback on the roster and he quickly entered the game and threw a 9-yard touchdown to tight end Jordan Reed on the second play from scrimmage. He led another scoring drive to give Washington a brief 21-20 lead, but the Redskins ultimately lost to the Texans, 23-21.
The team will have to add another quarterback to the roster if Smith is out long-term.
Both of the Eagles' games against Washington this season are still to come: Dec. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field, and Dec. 30 — the last day of the regular season — at FedEx Field.
Staff writer Jonathan Tannenwald contributed to this report.