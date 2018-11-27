Reuben Foster, who was cut by the 49ers on Sunday after being arrested for domestic violence on Saturday night at the team's hotel in Tampa prior to its game against the Buccaneers, has been claimed by the Redskins.
Washington, which travels to Philadelphia this weekend to play the Eagles on Monday night, was reportedly the only team to put in a claim for the 24-year-old linebacker.
Foster allegedly slapped a woman on Saturday night. He was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic-violence battery and was released from jail after posting bond during the 49ers loss on Sunday according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Foster was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which means he cannot practice with or play for a team while the league looks into his arrest.
This arrest comes on the heels of other domestic-violence allegations against Foster — he had charges dropped in May after the woman recanted allegations she made about an incident between her and Foster in February, the Chronicle reported.
Shortly after news of the claim trickled out, the Redskins released a statement:
"The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben," said Doug Williams, senior vice president of player personnel. "If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone."
Williams said in the statement that Foster will "have to go through numerous steps" like an NFL investigation and "potential discipline." He said the team vetted Foster by speaking with ex-teammates from Alabama, where he played in college, and "current Redskins players who were overwhelmingly supportive of us taking this chance."
It's likely Foster will be suspended following his arrest. He missed the first two games of the season after being arrested during the offseason for marijuana possession in his native Alabama and after picking up a gun charge during the February domestic-violence incident.