The injury and subsequent surgery had real implications for Jernigan's football future that went beyond just the physical aspect. Because he hurt himself away from the team, the Eagles were no longer liable for the guaranteed portion of his four-year, $48 million contract extension. The deal was reworked so that Jernigan would get his scheduled $3 million base salary this season, but all of the $35 million remaining through 2021 is now entirely at the team's option. Very literally, Jernigan had to get back on the field this season to get a job next year, whether with the Eagles or another team.