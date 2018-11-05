Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan was cleared to return to practice, offering the potential for a major boost to the Eagles defensive line.
Jernigan, who has not practiced or played since the Super Bowl because of an offseason back injury, has been on the non-football injury list. He participated in a walkthrough Monday, starting a 21-day window to be activated to the roster. He can play as soon as Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. If he's not activated to the roster during the next 21 days, he'll go on injured reserve.
The sooner Jernigan returns, the better for an Eagles defense that has been undermanned at tackle this season. Jernigan started 15 games last season and had 2½ sacks while serving as a big part of their top-ranked run defense. He played 48 percent of the defensive snaps.
The Eagles' other defensive tackles are Fletcher Cox, Haloti Ngata and Treyvon Hester.
