"You make a mistake in this league, it usually ends up with a great scoring chance or it ends up in the back of your net,'' Sanheim said. "So I think this year I'm more aware of when I'm able to jump. And now it's kind of just instincts. I've got that instinct to be able to jump in offensively. The best way for me to play and be successful is to just let my instincts kick in and do what I do best.''