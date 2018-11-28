He said that a lot, "at the end of the day.'' It makes sense. He's had a lot of rough ends to his days over his career, a lot of "tough ones,'' starting with that 55-stitch gash he suffered on the back of his leg in juniors, a freak accident that nearly ended his career before it began. Then there were the two consecutive meniscus tears, the second coming as he searched for something in his car before training camp two summers ago, costing him virtually all but four meaningless minor-league games last season, costing him his place in Hextall's crowded goaltender pecking order.