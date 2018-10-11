Voracek (two goals, six assists over four games) iss third in the league with eight points. Wednesday, Voracek became the third Flyers player in the last 10 years to have a five-point game, joining Giroux and Mike Richards. … Pickard became the 57th goalie in history to play for the Flyers and the 44th to collect a win. … Defenseman Radko Gudas had a career-high three assists Wednesday for the Flyers, who will host Vegas in a Saturday matinee. … Nolan Patrick will miss 7-10 days with an upper-body injury. The center was hit in the face with a stick and banged into the boards Wednesday, causing him to leave the game in the first period.