After an 0-for-3 Saturday, the Flyers power play has now scored just once in its last 20 tries. This is fragility in full view. Entering the third period down 3-1, the game still salvageable thanks to a goal from Jori Lehtera, they surrendered three straight goals to scare away much of their matinee crowd. Truth is, the crowd has become a little scary these days too, their boos cascading down before a goal for either team had been scored, lustily when that first period and throughout the three incredibly disjointed Flyers power plays.