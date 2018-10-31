Forward Corban Knight, who was injured in his third game with the Flyers, had surgery for a dislocated collarbone and will miss four months, Hextall said, adding he will have a better idea on when left winger James van Riemsdyk can return after the team's current trip. Van Riemsdyk (knee) is skating in Voorhees and expected to return in mid-November. … The Flyers went with their new power-play units at practice Wednesday. The first unit: Giroux, Patrick, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, and Shayne Gostisbehere. Coach Dave Hakstol had switched to his old units late in Tuesday's win because of their familiarity with each other and the fact the Flyers had given up some golden shorthanded chances earlier in the game. … Brian Elliott (3.23 GAA, .889 save percentage) is expected to start Thursday for the Flyers.