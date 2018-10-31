EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – A few days ago, defenseman Radko Gudas said the Flyers, despite their poor play, were close to turning it around.
Right winger Jake Voracek was asked Wednesday if that was how the entire team felt.
"Was he drunk?" Voracek cracked after the Flyers practiced at the Toyota Sports Center, preparing for Thursday's game in Los Angeles. "I like Gudie, but I've got to disagree with him. Out of [the first] 11 games, we only played two good games. That's a pretty bad ratio."
Make that three good games, because the Flyers (5-7) gave a solid all-around performance in a 3-2 win Tuesday in Anaheim.
"We played the way we were supposed to," Voracek said. "It was a tough game. They played well, as well. It was a physical game, and I think sometimes you need those games to change things up. … It's only one game, but we have to bring that level of consistency on a regular basis."
The Flyers will try to build some momentum against John Stevens' struggling Kings (3-7-1), who have the fewest points in the NHL.
"We feel we can build off this and keep going here," said captain Claude Giroux after a two-assist performance in the win over the Ducks, a game the Flyers controlled after scoring first for just the second time this season.
Momentum has been foreign to the Flyers through the season's first four weeks. They have yet to win consecutive games.
But thanks to Nolan Patrick's goal with 1 minute, 51 seconds left in Anaheim, they have a chance to put together back-to-back victories.
"It was a step in the right direction, but we need to back it up [Thursday]," general manager Ron Hextall said.
The Flyers won't face goalie Jonathan Quick, who will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery, the Kings announced Wednesday. Quick, the winningest goalie in Los Angeles history, has played in only four games this season.
Jack Campbell, who has a 2.72 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in eight games, is expected to be in the Kings' net Thursday.
"They're all good goalies," right winger Wayne Simmonds said. "We have to establish a net front and [get] second and third opportunities. Most goalies in this league will stop every shot if they see it. We have to take the goalies' eyes away and just keep hammering."
"We have to make sure we play the same way" as Tuesday, Voracek said.
The Kings are coming off Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rangers, a victory that snapped a six-game losing streak. Los Angeles is last in the NHL in goals scored (2.0 per game) and 23rd in goals-against (3.55 per game).
The Flyers are also toward the bottom in goals scored (23rd, 2.83 per game) and allowed (tied for last, 4.0 per game).
Forward Corban Knight, who was injured in his third game with the Flyers, had surgery for a dislocated collarbone and will miss four months, Hextall said, adding he will have a better idea on when left winger James van Riemsdyk can return after the team's current trip. Van Riemsdyk (knee) is skating in Voorhees and expected to return in mid-November. … The Flyers went with their new power-play units at practice Wednesday. The first unit: Giroux, Patrick, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, and Shayne Gostisbehere. Coach Dave Hakstol had switched to his old units late in Tuesday's win because of their familiarity with each other and the fact the Flyers had given up some golden shorthanded chances earlier in the game. … Brian Elliott (3.23 GAA, .889 save percentage) is expected to start Thursday for the Flyers.