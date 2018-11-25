"I don't have much to say. We're ticked off," said captain Claude Giroux, who was minus-3 in the game, as were linemates Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. "After a great game at home, we come on the road and play like this. It's frustrating. Twenty-two points on the season, we're not where we want to be. Do I think we're going to make the playoffs? Yeah, I think we're going to make the playoffs. But we need to start playing better as a team, and it has to start soon."