"I played with him in exhibitions and in training camp, so I kind of know what kind of player he is," Lehtera said before he centered Aube-Kubel and left winger Scott Laughton in the same. "I think he's going to bring a lot of energy. I remember my first game. I was full of energy, so I think he's going to make it easier for me and Laughts. He's a fast skater and he's really strong. I think he'll mix in well on our line."