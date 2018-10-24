Coach Dave Hakstol said he wants to see a "higher level of consistent effort in all three zones" than the 21-year-old Vorobyev (one goal, one assist) displayed in most of his first six games. "More tenacity on pucks. A little bit quicker play defensively without the puck," Hakstol said. "All of those things that come with getting acclimated to the regular-season pace. It's a little bit different than the preseason pace. There's another step there the players have to push to, and this is his first time doing that. That needs to happen now."