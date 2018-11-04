GLENDALE, Ariz. — Another day, another injured Flyers' goalie.
Brian Elliott, the team's No. 1 goaltender, left practice early here Sunday when he collided with teammate Travis Konecny.
Elliott, who has a 3.10 goals-against average and .893 save percentage but has played well lately, left the ice holding his head.
GM Ron Hextall had no immediate update, so it is not known whether Elliott will be able to play Monday against the streaking Arizona Coyotes, who have won five straight.
If Elliott can't play, Cal Pickard will get the start and Alex Lyon may be recalled from the Phantoms. Pickard stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss in San Jose.
Hextall is expected to have an update later Sunday.
On Saturday, backup goalie Michal Neuvirth was sent home from the road trip to be examined by a doctor. Hextall said Sunday the 30-year-old Neuvirth would be sidelined for three or four more days. He has played in just one game this season.
Whichever goalie plays Monday, the Flyers will be at a disadvantage. Entering Sunday, Arizona was first in the NHL with a .933 save percentage, while the Flyers were last at .867.
In Saturday's loss, the Flyers allowed a power-play goal for the seventh straight game. "We give too many chances up in high-valued scoring areas," Hextall said. The Flyers have not had more power-play goals than their opponents in the last 13 games. The only time they had more power-play goals than their opponents was in the opener in Las Vegas, where the Flyers won, 5-2.….Sean Couturier's No. 1 line struggled in San Jose as his unit, with Claude Giroux and Konecny, combined for just two shots and a minus-3 rating.