In Saturday's loss, the Flyers allowed a power-play goal for the seventh straight game. "We give too many chances up in high-valued scoring areas," Hextall said. The Flyers have not had more power-play goals than their opponents in the last 13 games. The only time they had more power-play goals than their opponents was in the opener in Las Vegas, where the Flyers won, 5-2.….Sean Couturier's No. 1 line struggled in San Jose as his unit, with Claude Giroux and Konecny, combined for just two shots and a minus-3 rating.