"You go through a couple of suspensions, and that's really the only choice for him, is to adjust just a little bit," Hakstol said. "Right there, the critical part is just making a small adjustment and not changing his game, because what he brings is very valuable. The physical edge that he brings is very important to our team, and … the largest area of growth in his game this year has been his efficiency with the puck, his consistency with the puck. The combination of those two things has made him a real effective player for us."