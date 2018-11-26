In a stunning move Monday, the Flyers fired general manager Ron Hextall but did not immediately replace him.
"We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team," club president Paul Holmgren said in a statement. "In light of these differences, we feel it's in the organization's best interest to make a change, effective immediately."
Holmgren said he has begun the process to select a new general manager.
Hextall was in his fifth season as the Flyers' GM. His teams never won a playoff series, but he dug the franchise out of a huge cap hole he inherited from Holmgren, the previous general manager, and he rebuilt a weak farm system.
Hextall hired Dave Hakstol out of the college ranks (North Dakota), and it wouldn't be surprising if the new general manager brought in a new coaching staff.
The Flyers are 10-11-2 and buried near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings. They will return to the ice Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Senators at the Wells Fargo Center.
More to come.