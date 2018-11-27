Flyers general manager Ron Hextall was fired because of what club president Paul Holmgren called philosophical difference in a statement he released Monday.
On Tuesday, Holmgren and Dave Scott, the CEO of Comcast Spectacor, the Flyers' parent company, held a press conference to be more specific. At least that was the hope.
Among their statements:
• Scott said Hextall "left us in a good place" because the team is young, the farm system is strong, and the cap space is improved.
• The decision to fire Hextall was Holmgren's.
• They both danced around the question about philosophical differences.
• Holmgren said the firing of coach Dave Hakstol never came up. He said the coaching staff has done a "decent job" with all the injuries.
• Scott said there will "be some opportunities" before the Feb. 25 trade deadline.
• Holmgren said Hextall was "unyielding" in his plan, and "good for him. … He put us in a good position, but in order to put us in a better position (a change needed to be made).
• Holmgren said he was more aggressive as a GM than Hextall and that both styles have their pluses and minuses.
• The search for a new GM is being headed by Holmgren. He has made some calls. Scott says he hopes a decision is made within "weeks."
• Dean Lombardi and Chris Pronger are not candidates for the GM job. Holmgren said Lombardi doesn't have interest.
• Holmgren said he agreed with Hextall as far as being patient with Carter Hart, the Phantoms goalie.
• Both men said they want to win now. "Our fans deserve better," Scott said.