Nothing against Quenneville, but he was much less brilliant in these last few years, after the Hawks made some questionable player-personnel decisions and weren't as talented a team. Peter DeBoer missed the playoffs each of his three years with the Florida Panthers, then coached the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final when he had better clubs. John Tortorella won a Cup in Tampa with the Lightning, had a good run with the Rangers before flaming out, had a bad stint in Vancouver, and seems to have learned from that; he's been solid in Columbus. Circumstances matter, and the fact that, over the last six years, the Flyers have produced similar results for three different coaches with the same core is, to me, telling.