I had no choice, really. My first year here we were pretty stacked at forward. [Jaromir] Jagr signed that summer. Simmer [Wayne Simmonds] and Jake [came] in big trades. The only way I could play was to take that defensive shut-down role. I embraced it as much as I could,and had a lot of success with it. In juniors, I learned how to be a good two-way forward. You want to be out there when you're leading, 2-1, or you're down a goal. You want to be out there for that big face-off. I think people saw me as only that afterward, that I could only be that defensive guy because I took so much pride in it. But I knew I could produce offensively and be a solid two-way player. Glad I got the opportunity to show it.