Really? You don't go into a scrum with a three-goal lead telling yourself not to give them any unneeded energy or motivation? Always thought that's what coaches did preach, that there's a time and a place. Petrovic might not have been playing in front of a home crowd, but he was clearly looking to fire his own teammates up, to reset them. After a first period in which the Panthers outshot the Flyers, 12-4, flying through the neutral zone as if it were an EZ Pass lane, this winless team had become completely discombobulated by a tighter Flyers effort there in the second.