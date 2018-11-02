"I'd been an intern since 1976 and Bill said he knew I'd be perfect because I was a wise-ass at parties," said Raymond. "I remember the first night I went out there [April 25, 1978]. I had no idea what I was supposed to do. I thought people were going to kill me or set me on fire. Bill just said, `Go out and have fun. It won't work unless you're enjoying yourself.' Bill was brilliant. People were telling him he was crazy but he kept saying, `Ah, it's going to be fun.'"