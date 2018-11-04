"Saige and I have known each other for a long time and we're really good friends; we practice with each other and compete in USTA tournaments together as well," Sassoli said. "We really enjoy playing together, and we are both very excited to have the opportunity to compete together while representing Harriton. It's nice to get recognition from our school, and winning districts helped us do that. We're both very excited for states, and I'd say our goal is to do our very best to win it all, go-big-or-go-home style."