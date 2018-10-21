Two of Patrick Garwo's three touchdowns went for 70 yards Saturday as Conwell-Egan clinched the Catholic League Blue Division with a 42-14 victory over Bishop McDevitt. Holding a seven point lead, Garwo rumbled for 70 yards to extend the Eagles' lead to 14 late in the third quarter. The running back then took a screen pass 76 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth. Terome Mitchell broke off touchdown runs of 32 and 73 yards and tallied 160 rushing yards.