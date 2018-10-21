Two of Patrick Garwo's three touchdowns went for 70 yards Saturday as Conwell-Egan clinched the Catholic League Blue Division with a 42-14 victory over Bishop McDevitt. Holding a seven point lead, Garwo rumbled for 70 yards to extend the Eagles' lead to 14 late in the third quarter. The running back then took a screen pass 76 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth. Terome Mitchell broke off touchdown runs of 32 and 73 yards and tallied 160 rushing yards.
St. Joseph's Prep punched in seven scores on the ground as the Hawks clinched the Catholic League Red Division with a 69-14 win over Father Judge. Isaac White contributed two of those rushing scores, his first career touchdowns. Kyle McCord accounted for a passing and a rushing touchdown.
Germantown Academy blocked Springside Chestnut Hill's game-tying field goal attempt with four seconds remaining and was returned by Jerry Griffen-Batchler for a touchdown in a 23-14 triumph over the Blue Devils. Matt Brittingham's 15-yard touchdown pass to Tayshaun Mack gave the Patriots a three-point lead with 36 seconds left. Trae Vance rushed 26 times for 118 yards and a touchdown for the victors.
Drew Gunther fired touchdown passes to Michael Hussey and Keith Maguire as Malvern Prep topped Episcopal Academy, 24-7. Maguire, whose touchdown reception went for 62 yards, also intercepted a pass on defense. James Hayes also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown for the Friars.
Kyle Jones threw three touchdowns and ran two more to lead Penn Charter past Haverford School, 41-14. Aaron Maione caught both of Jones' touchdown passes, including a 55-yard strike. Edward Saydee rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries for the Quakers.
Max Perry connected with Brennan Fluehr for a pair of touchdowns as Springfield Montco topped George School, 41-20. Perry threw another touchdown pass to Paul Asman and added a 46-yard scamper for a score. Carter Stepney and Gabe Franzyk contributed rushing touchdowns for the Spartans, who gained 264 yards on the ground.
Johnson John hauled in two of CJ Jackmon's four touchdown passes in Jenkintown's 32-6 win over Valley Forge Military Academy.
Girls Cross Country
Neumann-Goretti scored 42 points to win the Philadelphia Catholic League Cross Country Championships. The Saints had four runners finish in the top 10, led by Kami Joi Hickson who clocked in at 21 minutes, 44 seconds. MyKayla Perry followed in sixth in 21:44.0. Daisia Wilson and Kimberly Johnson came in ninth and 10th, respectively, for the Saints. Landsdale Catholic's Christina Mancini won the event in 19:58.1.
Boys' Cross Country
Vincent Twomey claimed first place in the Philadelphia Catholic League Cross Country Championships with a time of 16 minutes, 20 seconds to help La Salle take home the team title with a score of 15. The top six runners to cross were Explorers: Ethan Maher, Paul Ghantous, Matthew Zilligen, Bradden Koors, and Jack Seiberlich.
Girls' Tennis
Lower Moreland's Elizabeth Berzin and Ally Cheiken defeated Merion Mercy's Chloe Abrahmowitz and Nina Dzidic 6-1,6-2 to capture the District I Girls' Tennis AA Doubles Championships.