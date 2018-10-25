Collegiate soccer is not like high school soccer in most ways. But in some ways they are similar. I wasn't completely on varsity my freshman year [at Central Bucks East]. In college, you need to rise to the occasion. I was the leading scorer my freshman year [at Penn], but I got injured at the end of my freshman year. Going into sophomore year I got surgery but was cleared before the season started, so fortunately I did not miss too much. My experience has exceeded my expectations, especially the school itself. I love the team, but I also love the people outside of the athletic community. The coaching switch I experienced was different and unexpected, but it was a good different. I think it was a change that reflected well on the program. Overall, I am very happy to be here.